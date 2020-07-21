Crews work to contain 35 acre fire near Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A wildfire that’s burned about 35 acres along the Snake River Canyon near Pillar Falls is expected to be contained by Tuesday evening.

The Bureau of Land Management said it received a report of a fire Monday at about 11 p.m. north of Pillar Falls, near Devils Corral. The cause of fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to be human caused.

#PillarFallsFire is still estimated at 15 acres. Thank you to Twin Falls Marine Deputy and Jerome County Sheriff for assisting in transporting the crews to the fire. #BLMTFDFire helicopter was also able to assist crews in containing the fire. Containment is still set for tonight. pic.twitter.com/KRbdgw7jsV — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 21, 2020

The fire is burning mostly grass and brush. It is expected to be contained Wednesday by 6 p.m.

The BLM Twin Falls District crews from four engines and a helicopter have been used on the blaze.

Twin Falls District Fire BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said crews went to Centennial Park and the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and Twin Falls County Marine Deputy helped transport firefighters up the Snake River to the fire.

Brizendine said crews were using hand tools and were likely using a pump in coordination helicopter water bucket drops to contain the blaze. The fire was initially estimated at 15 acres and mapped Tuesday at 35 acres.

