Idaho suspect in shootout, pursuit ID’d as Ammon Bundy ally

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Police has identified a man injured during a police pursuit and shootout in northern Idaho on Saturday.

The events unfolded after an attempted traffic stop for an apparent equipment violation.

The Lewiston Tribune reported that 52-year-old Sean L. Anderson of Riggins was identified Monday.

He was a participant in the 41-day armed occupation in 2016 at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Oregon.

Police said the pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped in a residential area and shots were fired. Anderson was hospitalized but his condition could not be verified Monday.

No officers were injured. The Idaho State Police and the FBI are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press.. All rights reserved.