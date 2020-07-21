Advertisement

Idaho suspect in shootout, pursuit ID’d as Ammon Bundy ally

The Idaho State Police has identified a man injured during a police pursuit and shootout in northern Idaho on Saturday.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Police has identified a man injured during a police pursuit and shootout in northern Idaho on Saturday.

The events unfolded after an attempted traffic stop for an apparent equipment violation.

The Lewiston Tribune reported that 52-year-old Sean L. Anderson of Riggins was identified Monday.

He was a participant in the 41-day armed occupation in 2016 at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Oregon.

Police said the pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped in a residential area and shots were fired. Anderson was hospitalized but his condition could not be verified Monday.

No officers were injured. The Idaho State Police and the FBI are investigating.

