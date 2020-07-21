Advertisement

Kaniho, Walker named to Jim Thorpe watch list

Both earned Mountain West all-conference honors in 2019.
Kaniho and Walker are in the running for the Jim Thorpe Award.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:08 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two Boise State football players have been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List.

Kekaula Kaniho and Jalen Walker are nominated for this award, which honors the nation’s best collegiate defensive back.

Kaniho earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019. The Hawaii native ranked third on the team in tackles-for-a-loss with 11 and fourth overall in tackles (61).

Walker made the second team, leading the squad in pass break-ups, he was third in tackles-for-loss.

Both made other preseason award watch lists earlier this summer.

Broncos On 2020 Preseason Watch Lists

QB Hank Bachmeier

Davey O’Brien Award

TE John Bates

Mackey Award

RB George Holani

Doak Walker Award

N Kekaula Kaniho

Jim Thorpe Award

Lott IMPACT Trophy

WR Khalil Shakir

Biletnikoff Award

CB Jalen Walker

Chuck Bednarik Award

Jim Thorpe Award 

