Kaniho, Walker named to Jim Thorpe watch list
Both earned Mountain West all-conference honors in 2019.
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two Boise State football players have been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List.
Kekaula Kaniho and Jalen Walker are nominated for this award, which honors the nation’s best collegiate defensive back.
Kaniho earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019. The Hawaii native ranked third on the team in tackles-for-a-loss with 11 and fourth overall in tackles (61).
Walker made the second team, leading the squad in pass break-ups, he was third in tackles-for-loss.
Both made other preseason award watch lists earlier this summer.
Broncos On 2020 Preseason Watch Lists
QB Hank Bachmeier
Davey O’Brien Award
TE John Bates
Mackey Award
RB George Holani
Doak Walker Award
N Kekaula Kaniho
Jim Thorpe Award
Lott IMPACT Trophy
WR Khalil Shakir
Biletnikoff Award
CB Jalen Walker
Chuck Bednarik Award
Jim Thorpe Award
