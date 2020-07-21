Kaniho, Walker named to Jim Thorpe watch list

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two Boise State football players have been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List.

Kekaula Kaniho and Jalen Walker are nominated for this award, which honors the nation’s best collegiate defensive back.

Official 2020 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List - https://t.co/YnIFSb5v4J pic.twitter.com/SWksFIuuw5 — Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (@jimthorpeaward) July 20, 2020

Kaniho earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019. The Hawaii native ranked third on the team in tackles-for-a-loss with 11 and fourth overall in tackles (61).

Walker made the second team, leading the squad in pass break-ups, he was third in tackles-for-loss.

Both made other preseason award watch lists earlier this summer.

Broncos On 2020 Preseason Watch Lists

QB Hank Bachmeier

Davey O’Brien Award

TE John Bates

Mackey Award

RB George Holani

Doak Walker Award

N Kekaula Kaniho

Jim Thorpe Award

Lott IMPACT Trophy

WR Khalil Shakir

Biletnikoff Award

CB Jalen Walker

Chuck Bednarik Award

Jim Thorpe Award

