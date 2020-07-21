Advertisement

Kayak shortage felt locally

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Outdoor activities are popular this summer. Kayaking is no exception.

Paul Melni, owner of AWOL Adventure Sports, says due to kayaking's popularity right now, there is a shortage of kayaks.

AWOL Adventure Sports only has two kayaks left in store.

They are having the highest sales numbers they have had in a couple years. However, they won't be able to get new orders in from suppliers until mid september. 

“Daily we are still getting calls from people from Boise, Pocatello and Idaho Falls that are looking for kayaks that they cannot get in their areas.” Melni said. “So it is a national shortage of supplies on outdoor recreation stuff.”

Melni says the store also can’t get paddle boards or life jackets.

