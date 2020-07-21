Advertisement

Mountain West Media Days postponed

The conference still plans to release vital predictions this week.
(KOLO)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Mountain West Conference postponed its 2020 Football Virtual Media Days event until further notice. The event was slated for July 27-29.

Still, the conference will release its 2020 football predicted order of finish, all-conference teams and individual awards this week.

On Tuesday, we’ll find out Mountain and West Division predicted order of finish. Then on Wednesday, the Preseason All-Mountain West Team comes out, followed by Thursday, July 23, where we’ll have the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Preseason Players of the Year.

According to the Associated Press, several MW teams scheduled PAC-12 opponents, only to see those games canceled as a result of COVID-19.

