Prosecutor asks to bar video coverage of Lori Vallow’s preliminary hearing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The state asks video coverage of Lori Vallow’s preliminary hearing not be allowed.

Special prosecutor Rob Wood made the request prior to Vallow's preliminary hearing in Fremont County for conspiracy charges.

Wood says broadcast and livestream makes it more difficult to pick an un-biased jury. This is not a motion to close or seal the hearing.

Wood says audio and transcript would be available so news organizations can still report on the preliminary hearing if state grants the motion.

Vallow faces a number of charges relating to the disappearance and discovery of her deceased children found buried in the backyard of her husband’s Rexburg backyard.

The hearing is set for Aug. 10 and 11, and Court TV is currently approved to broadcast the hearing.

