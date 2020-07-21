Advertisement

Prosecutor asks to bar video coverage of Lori Vallow’s preliminary hearing

The state asks video coverage of Lori Vallow’s preliminary hearing not be allowed.
The state asks video coverage of Lori Vallow’s preliminary hearing not be allowed.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The state asks video coverage of Lori Vallow’s preliminary hearing not be allowed.

Special prosecutor Rob Wood made the request prior to Vallow's preliminary hearing in Fremont County for conspiracy charges.

Wood says broadcast and livestream makes it more difficult to pick an un-biased jury. This is not a motion to close or seal the hearing.

Wood says audio and transcript would be available so news organizations can still report on the preliminary hearing if state grants the motion.

Vallow faces a number of charges relating to the disappearance and discovery of her deceased children found buried in the backyard of her husband’s Rexburg backyard.

The hearing is set for Aug. 10 and 11, and Court TV is currently approved to broadcast the hearing.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

30K channel catfish stocked across Idaho’s lakes and reservoirs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
More than 30,000 channel catfish were recently stocked in 18 lakes and reservoirs across Idaho. Many were stocked in community ponds for anglers.

Fishing

Idaho Fish and Game Channel Catfish Stocking

Updated: 2 hours ago
Channel catfish raised at a Magic Valley aquaculture business were recently stocked across Idaho to provide opportunity for anglers to catch these fish and put food on their tables.

News

Idaho COVID-19 tracker July 20, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Idaho health officials reported 393 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state total to 15,266 cases and reported three new deaths related to the coronavirus. To-date 4,335 people are considered recovered from the virus. Minidoka County reported its first COVID-19 death on Monday

Back To School

Twin Falls barber shop holds back-to-school donation drive.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Starting today The Barber Shop at Gehrig, Dale and Co. will be holding their “Beards for Backpacks” school supply drive for the second year.

Latest News

News

Crews work to contain 35 acre fire near Pillar Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A wildfire that’s burned about 35 acres along the Snake River Canyon near Pillar Falls is expected to be contained by Tuesday evening.

Regional

Idaho suspect in shootout, pursuit ID’d as Ammon Bundy ally

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Idaho State Police has identified a man injured during a police pursuit and shootout in northern Idaho on Saturday.

News

Firefighters battle blaze near Davis Mountain

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe and Vanessa Grieve
Firefighters battled a blase southwest of Davis Mountain on Monday. The fire is currently seven acres in size and is expected t o be controlled Tuesday evening.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Return to work bonus applications start second week

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Return to work bonus applications start second week. Local business encounters obstacles.

News

Kayak shortage felt locally

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Kayak shortage felt locally. AWOL Adventure Sports says they only have two kayaks left, and won't get another shipment until September