Return to work bonus applications start second week

Local business encounters obstacles
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:56 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Return to Work Bonuses for employees that started as working again as early as May, should soon be in the mailbox.

“In the first week we just had under 20,000 applications,” State Budget Director Alex Adams said. “I think 19,808 applications”

Employers file the applications on behalf of the employees. According to the Governor's office, in the first week more than 3,000 employers in Idaho filed applications .

"If the application posts cleanly, the tax commission told me it's about four days from a clean application to a direct deposit to the individual," Adams said.

We talked to Abracadabra’s, a local restaurant looking to get the bonuses on behalf of about half of their employees.

“It tells you online and in the specifics what the guidelines are, but there is a lot of gray to that, ” Abracadabra’s Front of House Manager Kristin Arrington said.

According to Arrington, since Abracadabra’s servers are paid below minimum wage before tips, benefits are different for those employees.

“We’re not sure if it’s four weeks from the last time they received any form of unemployment or if it’s just from when we opened back in May.”

Abracadabra’s employees have not received the back to work funds yet, but management is keeping their fingers crossed.

"There's probably of those employees maybe three or four may not qualify. so, we are down to another half. Arrington said. Maybe three to six might qualify for the return to work."

The bonus amount depends on the situation.

