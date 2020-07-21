Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for all of Southern Idaho for tomorrow and Thursday. With low humidity values, some breezy conditions, overall dry weather over the past few weeks, and the potential for lightning, any fire that is able to start will have the ability to spread easily and quickly. Let’s keep the fire danger down in Southern Idaho this season!

It is going to be sunny, dry, and hot again today as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am, as some monsoonal moisture starts to work its way into our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow and Thursday are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening, as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. These showers and storms over the next two days are going to be hit or miss, so not everyone is going to see them, and locations in the Wood River Valley and the South Hills have the best chance to see some of these showers/storms. It is also going to be a little bit cooler on these two days than it is going to be today, although it is still going to be very warm out there, as high temperatures are going to be in the mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

Friday and Saturday are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as some monsoonal moisture continues to try and work its way into our area. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure reestablishes itself over our area. The temperatures on these four days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are generally going to be in the mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

TODAY (TUESDAY, JULY 21):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Hot. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 95

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and hot. Winds: NW 5-10 mph during the morning, then SW 5-15 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 90

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am. Mild. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Low: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: West 5-10 mph. Low: 57

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, JULY 22):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. High: 89

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph during the morning, then SSE 5-15 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 86

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight. Mild. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight. Winds: SE 3-8 mph before midnight, then NNW 5-10 mph after midnight. Low: 56

THURSDAY, JULY 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 91 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 54

FRIDAY, JULY 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 53

SATURDAY, JULY 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 89 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 85 Low: 53

SUNDAY, JULY 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 90 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86 Low: 54

MONDAY, JULY 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 92

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 87

