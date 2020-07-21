Advertisement

Twin Falls barber shop holds back-to-school donation drive.

The Barber Shop at Gehrig, Dale & Co. will be hosting their second 'Beards for Backpacks' back to school donation event starting July 21.
The Barber Shop at Gehrig, Dale & Co. will be hosting their second 'Beards for Backpacks' back to school donation event starting July 21.(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Starting Tuesday The Barber Shop at Gehrig, Dale and Co. will be holding their “Beards for Backpacks” school supply drive for the second year.

Owner of The Barber Shop and Gehrig, Dale and Co., Stan Sorenson said they have teamed up with Hwy 30 Music Fest this year to help families as it gets closer to the start of the school year.

Sorenson said they weren’t even sure if they were going to be holding the supply drive this year with COVID-19, but they have a lot of support from many businesses around the community. The backpacks and school supplies raised will go to all schools across the Magic Valley.

“You know this year with COVID, it’s so different,” Sorenson said. “We’re not even sure what people are going to want to do yet or what they can afford to do. But we do know kids are essential. You know, we want kids to have what they need for school, so we’re hoping for backpacks, school supplies if they can, pencils, notebooks — just the basics. Probably Kleenex, sanitation wipes, if you can get those types of things.”

He said last year they raised 5,000 backpacks and they would love to do more than that this year. Donations will be accepted at their location at 537 Main Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

