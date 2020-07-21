Advertisement

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) – The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the city to join him in praying for the family of Capt. Leroy Lucio, who passed away Monday night.

Lucio had been hospitalized with coronavirus for several weeks.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association says Lucio’s passing will be classified as a line-of-duty death.

Capt. Leroy Lucio served 29 years with the Houston Fire Department.
Capt. Leroy Lucio served 29 years with the Houston Fire Department.(Source: Houston Mayor’s Office/CNN)

The 29-year veteran of the department is the first Houston firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19, according to the firefighters union.

The head of the union says his death is a reminder of the risks that first responders face during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Idaho suspect in shootout, pursuit ID’d as Ammon Bundy ally

Updated: moments ago
The Idaho State Police has identified a man injured during a police pursuit and shootout in northern Idaho on Saturday.

National Politics

Trump seeks to bar immigrants in country illegally from reapportionment count

Updated: 7 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is expected to sign a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, according to two officials familiar with the plans.

National

Off-duty officer rescues boy from shark

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
When the off-duty officer saw the shark approaching, he pulled the boy safely out of its reach.

National Politics

Trump’s team on Capitol Hill as virus aid talks deepen

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
President Donald Trump’s negotiators fanned out on Capitol Hill Tuesday over a new COVID-19 aid package as divisions between the White House and Senate Republicans pushed talks into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office to deal with the mounting crisis.

Latest News

News

Firefighters battle blaze near Davis Mountain

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Layne Rabe and Vanessa Grieve
Firefighters battled a blase southwest of Davis Mountain on Monday. The fire is currently seven acres in size and is expected t o be controlled Tuesday evening.

National Politics

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation told WXIX Tuesday.

National Politics

Trump to send federal agents to Chicago, maybe other cities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DON BABWIN and SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press
In a letter sent to the president on Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the deployment of secret, federal agents who “arrest, and detain residents without any cause” is a bad idea and urged the president not to do it.

National

Groomer charged after allegedly using body weight to hold down 4 lb. dog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A woman has been charged after grooming a dog that was then euthanized, according to the county sheriff's office in Butler County, Ohio.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.