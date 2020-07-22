AAA stresses the dangers of hot cars and heat stroke

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As we reach the heat of the summer something everyone needs to remember is the danger of hot cars.

The temperature inside a car can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes. Being in the middle of a pandemic some people are trying to help their elderly loved ones or friends and family that have a compromised immune system by driving them around and running into stores or shops for them, but leave them in the car. In 2019, 52 children died in hot cars, but death isn’t the only scary thing about hot cars as heat stroke is a very big danger.

“Certainly we don’t just want to think of things in terms of fatalities, heat stroke is a scary scary thing,” said Matthew Conde, public and government affairs director for AAA Idaho. “I personally experienced it, unrelated to being in a hot car, but I can tell you it’s just a devastating feeling. You’re body stops sweating, your mind goes all kinds of weird places, your ability to function goes way way down. And you’re in a position where all of a sudden you can’t self-rescue.”

Conde added that with the coronavirus people think by running inside for someone else they are doing them a favor but it’s very dangerous because if they are vulnerable to COVID they are vulnerable to heat stroke as well. Find AAA’s “Look Before You Lock” hang tag here.

