Boise State picked to win Mountain division

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Boise State was picked to win the Mountain division again for the 10th time since entering the Mountain West Conference.'

BSU is the defending Mountain West champion and seeks its fourth straight berth to the conference championship.

The Broncos received all but one of the 21 votes, as that went to Wyoming.

Air Force is slated to finish third, Utah State fourth, Colorado State is picked to go fifth and New Mexico round’s out the predicted finish.

On the west side, San Diego State is predicted to win the division, with Nevada coming in second, Hawaii third, Fresno State picked to finish fourth, San Jose State fifth and UNLV last.

