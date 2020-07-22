Advertisement

Boise State picked to win Mountain division

BSU seeks its fourth consecutive trip to the championship game.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Boise State was picked to win the Mountain division again for the 10th time since entering the Mountain West Conference.'

BSU is the defending Mountain West champion and seeks its fourth straight berth to the conference championship.

The Broncos received all but one of the 21 votes, as that went to Wyoming.

Air Force is slated to finish third, Utah State fourth, Colorado State is picked to go fifth and New Mexico round’s out the predicted finish.

On the west side, San Diego State is predicted to win the division, with Nevada coming in second, Hawaii third, Fresno State picked to finish fourth, San Jose State fifth and UNLV last.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

Kaniho named to Bronko Nagurski watch list

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
As a junior, Kekaula Kaniho helped BSU to a 12-2 record and perfect 8-0 mark in conference play.

Sports

Gooding wins Magic Valley Pony League

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gooding wins Magic Valley Pony League. Won five straight after losing first two.

News

30K channel catfish stocked across Idaho’s lakes and reservoirs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
More than 30,000 channel catfish were recently stocked in 18 lakes and reservoirs across Idaho. Many were stocked in community ponds for anglers.

Fishing

Idaho Fish and Game Channel Catfish Stocking

Updated: 11 hours ago
Channel catfish raised at a Magic Valley aquaculture business were recently stocked across Idaho to provide opportunity for anglers to catch these fish and put food on their tables.

Latest News

College

Mountain West Media Days postponed

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:16 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Mountain West Conference will release its 2020 football predicted order of finish, all-conference teams and individual awards this week.

Football

Kaniho, Walker named to Jim Thorpe watch list

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:08 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Both Kekaula Kaniho and Jalen Walker earned Mountain West all-conference honors in 2019.

Sports

Golfing popular in age of COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:27 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Golfing popular in age of COVID-19. Twin Falls area courses are seeing an increase in traffic.

Baseball

Legion Baseball recap

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:18 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The scores are in from area legion baseball teams in southern Idaho.

Sports

Idaho’s prep sports set to start on time, for now

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:44 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Idaho state guidelines span across 52 pages and are subject to change.

Sports

High schools gear up for 2020-2021 season

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:26 AM MDT
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.