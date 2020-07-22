Advertisement

Fly fishermen save young man’s life

Find young man unconscious by abandoned vehicle
young man saved
young man saved(sk)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:41 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Jeff Stevens and his friend Forrest Lebarron were on a fly fishing excursion, on the late afternoon of July 17th, near mile marker 190 on US-26 between Carey and Richfield, when they saw what looked like just an old abandoned car down below the highway in the rocks and sagebrush.

Stevens said what was weird is it looked like a black jacket or piece of clothing was hanging in the sagebrush.

Lebarron said, “That should have been cleaned up by now. They don’t just leave cars abandoned out there like that”.

The two men made the decision to turn back and check it out. After investigating the area, Lebarron saw the young man on the ground. He was unconscious, but breathing.

Stevens said he called 911 and got emergency personnel to the scene including a life flight.

Stevens said last he heard the young man was in ICU and is expected to recover from his injuries.

He said the credit goes to his friend Lebarron for his quick and decisive thinking, because who knows how long the young man had been there, but it appeared it had been awhile since the initial accident said Stevens.

He wonders how many people had already passed right on by and how many more would have if Lebarron hadn't made the call to turn back.

Stevens and Lebarron hope that the young man is doing well and makes a speedy and full recovery and goes on to do great things with his life.

