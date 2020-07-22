Advertisement

Gooding wins Magic Valley Pony League

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:43 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Gooding Senators Pony League baseball team is the champion of the Magic Valley League.

This, after beating Wendell in the championship game on July 10th. The Senators lost their first two games of the season before finishing off with five straight wins and a title.

This is the second consecutive league title for the senators. 

“The thing I’m most proud about, like I said is our pitching,” Gooding Head Coach Cameron Knigge said. “It was a team effort on the mound. Most kids got out on the mound and pitched for us, which was huge. super proud of them.”

Gooding went through league opponents Buhl, Hansen, Wendell, and Filer to get their title. 

