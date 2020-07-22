Advertisement

Home remodeling sees uptick during the pandemic

The demand is high but supplies are low for home remodeling companies during this time
By Emily Elisha
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:57 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -If you’re looking to remodel your home, you aren’t alone. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an uptick in home remodeling projects.

COVID-19 has forced many people to stay-at-home and observe the projects, they might have never had the time to dedicate themselves to before. KMVT spoke with a local flooring business owner, who confirms that when the pandemic first hit – the downfall in business was hard. But later, as the new normal started settling-in, the calls have not stopped. However, their hands and supplies are limited.

“The issue is trying to find qualified people to do the installation in our case. It’s just so busy right now that it’s tough to find,” said Steve Gentry, who is the owner of Gentry Flooring. “With the pandemic, it affects so many things that we don’t even think of like where you are getting the materials made from. Even the sample department has backed up and has not been able to get samples out.”

Gentry adds, precautions are being taken in his business during this time. All workers have gotten tested for the virus. Also, the company recommends their customers wear masks, but doesn’t force anyone to do so.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mobile crisis unit in the works

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
A mobile crisis unit would allow mental health professional to deescalate crisis situations

News

Return to work bonus applications start second week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:48 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Return to work bonus applications start second week. A Twin Falls restaurant encounters obstacles.

News

Magic Valley businesses feeling strain of coin shortage

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Due to a national coin shortage, businesses may be asking their customers to use exact change or a card when paying.

News

Many small businesses find new ways of doing business remotely

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
Both large and small businesses are continuing to adapt to their operations to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls business open among COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:49 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Two twin falls businesses are opening up new locations among the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Magic Mountain set to reopen this weekend with Magic Valley Bowhunters event

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Magic Mountain set to reopen this weekend with Magic Valley Bowhunters event. The mountain has been closed since the spring

Business

New York puts Idaho on travel restrictions list

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:20 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
New York state puts restrictions on travelers from the gem state. Idaho travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days

Business

Importance of an emergency savings fund

Updated: Dec. 27, 2019 at 9:08 AM MST
|
By Layne Rabe
Money and finances can be a touchy subject but it is important to have a rainy day fund.

Business

Proposed six story building hits snag

Updated: Sep. 5, 2019 at 3:42 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
In this case, notices about the hearing were sent to the wrong addresses.

Business

Parent company of Boise psychiatric hospital goes bankrupt

Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 at 2:26 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
A company that owns one of Idaho's only independent psychiatric hospitals has declared bankruptcy, putting the future of the facility in question.