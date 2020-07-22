Advertisement

Jerome passes Covid-19 resolution

City Council votes 3-1 in favor
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Tuesday evening the city council voted three to one vote in favor of supporting the South Central Health Districts Resolution No. 06-20 for stopping the spread of Covid-19.

The resolution strongly encourages residents to wear a face mask, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.

It also encourages businesses to participate.

Brent Johnson was the only council member who voted against the resolution, because he was worried it could eventually lead to a mandate.

“So the mayor and council didn’t want to go forward with a mandate, ordering people to wear masks in public places. Because it is just unenforceable. The resolution they passed right now is a statement and a strong recommendation,” said Mike Williams, Jerome City Administrator.

Williams also said a resolution don’t have a criminal penalty attached to it, like fines.

The resolution will go into effect immediately, and the city administrator said they are exploring the idea of notifying residents about it by attaching it to utility bills, posting it in storefronts, and social media.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

