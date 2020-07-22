Kaniho named to Bronko Nagurski watch list

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kekaula Kaniho made his third preseason watch list on Tuesday.

Make it 3️⃣ Preseason Watch Lists for Kekaula Kaniho, as he is named a candidate for the @NagurskiTrophy!



🔗 https://t.co/1KXjiIIGhR#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/9zLFiQUAMP — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) July 21, 2020

This time, it’s the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List for the nation’s best defensive player.

He's one of 98 players on the list.

As a junior, he helped BSU to a 12-2 record and perfect 8-0 mark in conference play.

Six Broncos are on preseason award watch lists thus far.

Broncos On 2020 Preseason Watch Lists

QB Hank Bachmeier

Davey O’Brien Award

TE John Bates

Mackey Award

RB George Holani

Doak Walker Award

N Kekaula Kaniho

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Jim Thorpe Award

Lott IMPACT Trophy

WR Khalil Shakir

Biletnikoff Award

CB Jalen Walker

Chuck Bednarik Award

Jim Thorpe Award

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.