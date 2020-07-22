Kaniho named to Bronko Nagurski watch list
In 2019, the Hawaii native was third among Boise State defenders in tackles-for-loss (11.0).
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kekaula Kaniho made his third preseason watch list on Tuesday.
This time, it’s the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List for the nation’s best defensive player.
He's one of 98 players on the list.
As a junior, he helped BSU to a 12-2 record and perfect 8-0 mark in conference play.
Six Broncos are on preseason award watch lists thus far.
Broncos On 2020 Preseason Watch Lists
QB Hank Bachmeier
Davey O’Brien Award
TE John Bates
Mackey Award
RB George Holani
Doak Walker Award
N Kekaula Kaniho
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Jim Thorpe Award
Lott IMPACT Trophy
WR Khalil Shakir
Biletnikoff Award
CB Jalen Walker
Chuck Bednarik Award
Jim Thorpe Award
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.