Magic Valley business closes doors after almost 30 years

River & Adventure Toys closes their doors after almost 30 years in the Magic Valley.
River & Adventure Toys closes their doors after almost 30 years in the Magic Valley.(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After almost 30 years in the Magic Valley, a well-known business is closing its doors for good.

River Adventure and Toys owner Dennis Pettygrove tells KMVT that after 28 years of the business being open, and him being with the company for 26 of those years, he decided back in January this was going to be their last summer open.

“I was just getting tired, it had been long enough,” Pettygove said.

He added the decision to close now had nothing to do with COVID-19, and that was just a coincidence.

Pettygrove has worked with a consultation company to send out a store closing slash retirement sale July 16 and has seen a lot of customer rushing in the door. And while he said one factor in retiring is that the job has becoming tiring, but he will miss the community.

“What am I going to miss the most? Is probably those customers,” Pettygrove said. “Yesterday, for example, there were some people who came in that have actually moved out of the valley and came back by because we were closing. So there’s a lot of people I will miss, yeah.”

Much of the equipment is gone, but the sale will go on until everything is gone and their fleet of rental kayaks and canoes will go on sale Aug. 1. They can be contacted at 208-735-8697.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

