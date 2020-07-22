Motorists to experience intermittent delays Thursday evening along I-84 near Jerome

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Travelers along Interstate 84 near Jerome may experience some traffic delays as crews blast rock from the median.

One of these sessions is set for Thursday evening.

This is part of Idaho Transportation Department’s interstate rehabilitation project that has been underway since May and requires hard rock to be removed from the median, according to a news release. At various points from July 20- Aug. 20, controlled blasting will be done after 7:30 p.m. Drivers along the interstate may be delayed up to 60 minutes.

ITD asks motorists to consider using an alternative route during times of activity.

“We completed crossovers earlier this month and are now moving into the next phase of the project which entails storm water and draining construction,” said ITD South-central Idaho Project Manager Brock Dillé. “This phase of the project requires us to blast portions of the median which will have a short term impact on traffic.”

TRAFFIC ALERT: At approximately 7:30 pm, blasting will occur in the median of I-84 between Twin Falls and Jerome. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route. Those traveling in the area are advised to slow down and watch for signs and pace cars. pic.twitter.com/ydAYjl11SP — ITD (@IdahoITD) July 21, 2020

ITD said during blasting times, the interstate ramps at Exit 165 eastbound, 168 westbound and 173 westbound will also be closed. A portion of the work will require closures on the north and south frontage roads (Bob Barton Road and East Frontage Road) as well.

“We have to blast during daylight hours, but we are very conscious of the impact it will have on the traveling public, which is why we are undertaking this task in the evening when traffic on the interstate is past its peak hours,” Dillé said.

ITD said electronic message boards and signage will be placed on the interstate several days in advance of each event. Motorists are advised to adhere to signs and pay attention to flaggers and pace cars that will be utilized to slow traffic on the interstate.

