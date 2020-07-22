Advertisement

Police: Several hundred head of cattle stolen from Declo ranch

Law enforcement seek public's help with information
Cassia County Sherriff’s Office looks for information about cattle that were stolen from a southern Idaho ranch.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cassia County Sherriff’s Office looks for information about cattle that were stolen from a southern Idaho ranch.

Several hundred animals were stolen between January 2020 and July 2020 from the MGM Calf Ranch in Declo, said Sheriff Jay Heward in a news release issued Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office investigates and asks that anyone with information about any livestock theft to contact local law enforcement agency or the sheriff’s office dispatch center at 208-878-2251 ext. 1.

