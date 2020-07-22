Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for all of Southern Idaho today and for part of Southern Idaho tomorrow. With the dry conditions that we have had for the past few weeks and with the potential for lightning today and tomorrow, there is an increased risk of fires starting. Also, any fires that do start today and/or tomorrow are going to have the ability to spread quickly due to gusty outflow winds from these thunderstorms as well as the fact that it is so dry out there.

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area from the south. It is also going to be cooler today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are only going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley.

There are then going to be some more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow, mainly during the afternoon and evening, in the Magic Valley, as some monsoonal moisture continues to work its way into our area. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

Friday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as there continues to be some lingering monsoonal moisture around our area. Mostly sunny to sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Some more isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible next Tuesday, especially in the Wood River Valley, as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way back into our area. The temperatures on these five days are also going to be near to slightly above average for this time of year as highs are generally going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, JULY 22):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Not as hot. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. High: 83

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight. Mild. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 56

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, JULY 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: SE 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 5-15 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: South 5-15 mph. High: 83

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight. Mild. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 53

FRIDAY, JULY 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 52

SATURDAY, JULY 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 89 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 85 Low: 52

SUNDAY, JULY 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 90 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 87 Low: 54

MONDAY, JULY 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High: 92 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88 Low: 55

TUESDAY, JULY 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High: 92

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88

