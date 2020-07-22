Advertisement

Supreme Court asked to allow online initiative signatures

A group that wants Idaho to count online signatures during the coronavirus pandemic for an education funding initiative for the November ballot says the U.S. Supreme Court should reject Gov. Brad Little’s request to put signature-gathering on hold.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group that wants Idaho to count online signatures during the coronavirus pandemic for an education funding initiative for the November ballot says the U.S. Supreme Court should reject Gov. Brad Little’s request to put signature-gathering on hold.

Reclaim Idaho in documents filed Tuesday at the request of Justice Elena Kagan says online signature gathering won’t harm the state as Little contends.

The Republican governor wants online signature-gathering stopped until the case can be decided on its merits.

The funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 or more annually. 

