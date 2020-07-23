Advertisement

Bellevue equine-assisted therapy brings a Gooding family closer together

By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A Gooding boy is overcoming his physical and intellectual disabilities while taking a seat on the back of a horse.

KMVT explains how an equine-assisted therapy service is bringing a family closer together.

Monti Haner is a 13-year-old who was born with Down syndrome. For almost a year now, he has been attending therapy at Swiftsure Ranch once a week.

His family describes him as being full of emotion and a lover of animals. Monti has trouble communicating, and after trying other therapies he found his perfect match with his feet inside the stirrups of his favorite horse Roxy.

His mother Nan Haner said he gains a whole new type of confidence while at therapy and continues to better communicate while at home.

“He is so excited by the time he is done,” Nan Haner said. “He jumps off the horse and comes running to me and he goes ‘yeah, yeah’ and you can’t replace that. You can’t put a price on that.”

More than just Monti, his whole family takes something away from being at the ranch.

“Not only does it affect Monti, but it affects everything outside of just the Swiftsure Ranch,” Haner said.

As a nonprofit, Swiftsure Ranch offers equine-assisted activities and therapies completely free of charge through the help of generous donors.

“I have to say it is an absolute blessing because I wouldn’t be able to do it otherwise if it weren’t for being free,” Haner said.

💫 FEATURE: Finding Strength with Swiftsure 💫 Wood River Valley is home to a large number of nonprofit organizations...

Posted by Swiftsure Ranch Therapeutic Equestrian Center on Thursday, July 16, 2020

To get involved with Swiftsure Ranch, the public can participate in their current online horse derby and upcoming cowboy ball, which can be found at swiftsureranch.org.

