Blaine County seeks to use COVID-19 relief funds for property tax break

Public Safety Payroll Proposal
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Blaine County Commissioners are hoping to give taxpayers a one time property tax relief. 

Commissioners sent a letter of intent to the Governor’s office with the objective to take part in what’s called the Public Safety Payroll Proposal. The proposal would allow counties to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay public health and safety personnel.

It would also pass on a property tax break to residents. 

Blaine county's intent is to enroll in the plan, but questions remain.

According to Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, the legality of the plan is a concern as well as how much of a benefit it will actually have to the taxpayers. 

“The decision I made this past Tuesday was at least, I think we should take this first step to hold a place in line so should we get answers to our questions in the next three weeks before we set out tentative budget and if we think it’s in the best public interest that we can still participate,” McCleary said.

