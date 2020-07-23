CSI basketball players invited to showcase

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Six CSI basketball players are invited to the All-American JUCO Showcase this summer in Atlanta.

All American JucoShowcase Invitational



August 15-16 - Atlanta



Premier 2021 JUCO Event



-The Best Rising Sophs & Qualifiers in JUCO

-Elite Competition

-All Games Filmed

-@JucoRecruiting & National Media in attendance



Info/Registration: https://t.co/6FAyRbeJBJ pic.twitter.com/zgwQDhXsFY — JUCO Showcase (@JUCOShowcase) July 20, 2020

Chayce Polynice, Deng Dut, Maurice Barnett, Marcellious Lockett, Stevie Smith and transfer Tsotne Tsartsidze will represent the college August 15 and 16. The showcase features the country’s best junior college players entering their sophomore year or academic qualifiers.

There are 160 of them, split into east and west groupings.

We caught up with Polynice, who's put on 25 pounds of muscle and looks to be more of an impact player in 2021.

He’s still deciding if he’ll attend next month’s showcase.

”It will be good opportunity just to get more eyes on me, college coaches. I haven’t been in contact with too many people,a couple, I think it would just give me that opportunity of playing, getting more of that experience,” Polynice explained.

Congratulations to Chayce Polynice (@ChaycePolynice) on his invite to the All-American @JUCOShowcase in ATL this Aug! @JucoRecruiting



Chayce returns to CSI and looks to make huge strides as a Soph!



✅ HIGH Ceiling, Versatile Big

✅ Perimeter Skill Set

✅ Relentless Worker pic.twitter.com/yDcm3MRVAb — CSI Men’s Basketball (@CSI_MBB) July 21, 2020

Players will play up to four games throughout the weekend, ending with the Top 20 All-Star Showcase.

Meanwhile, the junior college season got pushed back until January.

