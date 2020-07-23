CSI basketball players invited to showcase
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Six CSI basketball players are invited to the All-American JUCO Showcase this summer in Atlanta.
Chayce Polynice, Deng Dut, Maurice Barnett, Marcellious Lockett, Stevie Smith and transfer Tsotne Tsartsidze will represent the college August 15 and 16. The showcase features the country’s best junior college players entering their sophomore year or academic qualifiers.
There are 160 of them, split into east and west groupings.
We caught up with Polynice, who's put on 25 pounds of muscle and looks to be more of an impact player in 2021.
He’s still deciding if he’ll attend next month’s showcase.
”It will be good opportunity just to get more eyes on me, college coaches. I haven’t been in contact with too many people,a couple, I think it would just give me that opportunity of playing, getting more of that experience,” Polynice explained.
Players will play up to four games throughout the weekend, ending with the Top 20 All-Star Showcase.
Meanwhile, the junior college season got pushed back until January.
