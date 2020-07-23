Advertisement

CSI basketball players invited to showcase

The showcase features the country’s best junior college players entering their sophomore year or academic qualifiers
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Six CSI basketball players are invited to the All-American JUCO Showcase this summer in Atlanta.

Chayce Polynice, Deng Dut, Maurice Barnett, Marcellious Lockett, Stevie Smith and transfer Tsotne Tsartsidze will represent the college August 15 and 16. The showcase features the country’s best junior college players entering their sophomore year or academic qualifiers.

There are 160 of them, split into east and west groupings.

We caught up with Polynice, who's put on 25 pounds of muscle and looks to be more of an impact player in 2021.

He’s still deciding if he’ll attend next month’s showcase.

”It will be good opportunity just to get more eyes on me, college coaches. I haven’t been in contact with too many people,a couple, I think it would just give me that opportunity of playing, getting more of that experience,” Polynice explained.

Players will play up to four games throughout the weekend, ending with the Top 20 All-Star Showcase.

Meanwhile, the junior college season got pushed back until January.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

CSI players invited to JUCO showcase

Updated: 1 hours ago
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

Sports

Lawyers present cases in House Bill 500 lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
The ACLU and Cooley LLC are defending Lindsay Hecox and Jane Doe (student at Boise High School), while the Alliance Defending Freedom represents the two Idaho State University athletes, who seek to intervene in the lawsuit.

College

Lawsuit present arguments in transgender lawsuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

News

Gooding County Fair and Rodeo cancelled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gooding County Fair and Rodeo cancelled. Rodeo portion could be rescheduled for September

Latest News

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 6 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

College

Kaniho named to Bronko Nagurski watch list

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
As a junior, Kekaula Kaniho helped BSU to a 12-2 record and perfect 8-0 mark in conference play.

College

Boise State picked to win Mountain division

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:43 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
BSU seeks its fourth consecutive trip to the championship game.

Sports

Gooding wins Magic Valley Pony League

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:43 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gooding wins Magic Valley Pony League. Won five straight after losing first two.