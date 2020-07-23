Gooding County Fair and Rodeo cancelled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Gooding County Fair and Rodeo has been cancelled.

By the first of June, the Gooding County fair and rodeo drafted a plan to stage the event with COVID-19 precautions required by the state. The plan was approved, but was under the assumption that Idaho would be out of phase four reopening.

With spikes in Idaho COVID-19 cases recently, spectator capacity was decreased and stricter guidelines were added on to the original plan.

Many of the fair events had already let the county fair and rodeo know that they would not be participating. The rodeo side was going to have the most participants they have ever had.

With uncertainty of what further restrictions could be placed on the event, the Gooding County Fair and Rodeo was cancelled.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s a huge event for the community. You know we take pride in ourself in being a hometown country style fair, said Gooding County Fair and Rodeo Manager Don Gill.

Gill said cancelling the event was one of the hardest decisions he has ever had to make. There is some good news though, the 4-h program in gooding does plan to continue this year.

Putting you first, with the cancellation of this rodeo and many others, we wanted to know what it means for those that rely on the sport of rodeo.

Nicole Jordan, Miss Idaho Rodeo, tells me the cancellation of rodeo's across the state not only hurts local economies and businesses, but the people competing as well.

We have a lot of Idaho cowboys that are professional athletes and this is their main source of income and without a rodeo they aren’t able to do their jobs,” Jordan said. “I know a lot of us have been impacted on the job front as well but for them this is their main source of income so without that it can be really difficult.”

Jordan believes that COVID-19 cancellations may cause financial hardship to the industry that may not even be on their radar yet.

Despite the tough times, Jordan believes the rodeo industry is resilient.

The resilience could be felt in Gooding, as the Gooding rodeo may happen in September, according to Gill.

