Advertisement

Hess, Hal K.

June 29, 2020, age 80
Hal K. Hess, age 80, was called Home on June 29, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Hal was born on March 15, 1940 in Malad, Idaho to Russell William and Ione Ruby Lundberg Hess.
Hal K. Hess, age 80, was called Home on June 29, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Hal was born on March 15, 1940 in Malad, Idaho to Russell William and Ione Ruby Lundberg Hess.(Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS—Hal K. Hess, age 80, was called Home on June 29, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho.  Hal was born on March 15, 1940 in Malad, Idaho to Russell William and Ione Ruby Lundberg Hess.

Hal was Hal is survived by his wife, Pamala Fay Christensen Hess, and his five children, Kim K. (Debbie) Hess (Rigby, ID); Shawn (Wes) Hess Pomrenke (Wendell, ID); Heide Hess (Mike) McBride (Jackson, WY); Troy D. (Linda) Hess (St. Anthony, ID), and Sloan  (Patrick) Hess Neal (Portland, OR).  Hal and Pam have 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.  He is also survived by a sister Neita Lundquist.  Hal was preceeded in death by his parents and two brothers Kyle D. and Kim D. Hess.

Hal and Pam were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 13, 1959.   The majority of Hal’s education came from the school of hard knocks.  He was a self-made man, first building a distinguished 20-year career with the United States Coast Guard (after a short time in the Idaho Army National Guard), including

several years aboard the USCG icebreaker Eastwind (WGAB-279), and the USCGC Hamilton-class high endurance Jarvis (WHEC-725).  He and the family were stationed in Boston, Hawaii, Japan, California, and Washington, DC. He ultimately worked in the USCG headquarters in Washington, DC and retired in 1977 at age 37, as a Chief Warrant Officer.  Hal then completed a second career—with no formal education or degree—as a Financial Services Officer for what was then Ricks College, in Rexburg, ID.  Hal attended Bonneville High School from 1954 to 1956, then completed his GED ahead of his graduating class in 1958. He served with the Rotary Club in Rexburg, ID. He enjoyed his service and affiliation with the American Legion in Washington, Utah, including participation in parades and other events.

He was a bishop in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 23 in Kaneohe, Hawaii.  He also served on several high councils and bishoprics for the Church. Hal loved the outdoors.  At the age of 59, he completed the over 2,000-mile Appalachian Trail. (Pam was able to complete over 900 miles of that journey.) Hal earned a pilot’s license in 1969. He also loved to take trips with the family on his Honda Goldwing motorcycle to many destinations around the United States. He donated 22 gallons to the American Red Cross.

Ultimately, Hal felt the greatest accomplishment of his life was his family, and he had an enduring love for all of them. Hal’s greatest legacy his example of self-determination, hard

work, and service to in his faith, country, and community. “Countless miles traveled; many mountains climbed; thousands of memories made, one blessed family”.

Farewell, sailor.

A memorial service will be held on July 31, 2020, 1 pm, at Fielding Memorial Cemetery, Idaho Falls, ID.  Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.  Condolences can be left on Hal’s Memorial Page at demaraysjerome.com.  Due to COVID-19 issues face masks and social distancing are suggested for the services.

Latest News

Obituaries

Jarvis, Arlene Marie

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Arlene Marie Jarvis, 92, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

News

Lincoln County Fair grateful for chance to gather

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Lincoln County Fair is in full-swing with the involvement of several local small businesses.

News

Lincoln County Fair grateful for chance to gather

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
This year’s fair had an extremely high chance of possibly not happening due to the current global health threat.

Community

Veterans ceremony cancelled in Twin Falls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Another ceremony is being cancelled in Twin Falls county due to Covid-19.

Latest News

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Darrington Brothers Farm, connection with the land

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Salute to Farmers: Darrington Brothers Farm. Two Brothers have been farming together for decades.

Community

Magic Valley business closes doors after almost 30 years

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:53 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
After almost 30 years in the Magic Valley a well-known business is closing their doors for good.

Family

Fly fishermen save young man’s life

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:41 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
After investigating the area, Lebarron saw the young man on the ground. He was unconscious, but breathing.

Obituaries

Beem, Ruby

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:25 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Ruby Beem, 90, of Jerome, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home.

News

Twin Falls County Fair still plans annual event, but will look different

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:10 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
They're going to be encouraging mask wearing and social distancing, as well has having hand sanitizer through out the fair grounds, focusing especially on places people will be sitting down to eat.

News

Twin Falls County Fair still plans annual event, but will look different

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
They're going to be encouraging mask wearing and social distancing, as well has having hand sanitizer through out the fair grounds, focusing especially on places people will be sitting down to eat.