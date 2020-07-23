Idaho restrictions to remain as coronavirus infections rise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections and Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic for at least another two weeks.

Little is slated to host another press conference at 11:30 a.m. it will be streamed live in this story.

The Republican governor on Thursday also reemphasized his plan for state-local collaborations in dealing with the pandemic, allowing local leaders to determine restrictions.

That continues his plan of allowing the state’s seven health districts and local officials to evaluate conditions in their areas and decide on restrictions with his oversight.

News Conference Watch LIVE: Governor Brad Little News Conference updating Idahoans on COVID-19: https://bit.ly/30zDiEg Posted by CBS 2 Boise on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Little says local officials will best know how to respond. Johns Hopkins University says that through Wednesday Idaho had 16,322 cases and 135 deaths.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.