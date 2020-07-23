Advertisement

Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Twin Falls County jail

Sheriff anticipates more cases as results come back
Sheriff Tom Carter said a portion of the 300 tests requested by Twin Falls County jail came back positive for COVID-19. Carter made the announcement at a press conference Thursday afternoon outside the Twin Falls County Courthouse.
By Steve Kirch and Vanessa Grieve
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A portion of the 300 tests requested by Twin Falls County Sheriff for inmates and staff at the county jail came back positive for COVID-19.

Of the 50 text results that have returned, 37 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sheriff Tom Carter made the announcement at a press conference Thursday afternoon outside the Twin Falls County Courthouse.

Sheriff Tom Carter will be holding a brief press conference today at 3:30 p.m. on the courthouse steps to discuss the status of our detention facility inmates and staff following positive COVID-19 test results.

Posted by KMVT News on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Carter anticipates the numbers will go up as the test results return. So far, none of the jail staff have tested positive for the virus. He said the first positive case was trace to an inmate who’s been at the facility since May.

Those who have tested negative for the virus are slated to be tested again after a week.

The sheriff said the jail has sufficient person protective equipment.

Carter said the jail has been crowded for some time and currently has about 80 inmates who are sleeping on the floor. Even if the jail weren’t overcrowded, it would still face issues associated with close quarters.

