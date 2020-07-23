Advertisement

Kayakers rescued from Shoshone Falls

A Red Flag Warning was in effect at the time of the rescue
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office rescue team helped some kayakers get out of trouble Wednesday evening.

According to the county’s Instagram page, the kayakers were stuck under Shoshone Falls.

Crews battled heavy rains and wind Wednesday afternoon while working to port the inflatable zodiac over Pillar Falls to get up to the falls.

Crews safely brought the group of kayakers to Pillar Falls, and then taken back to Centennial Park by jet boat. No one sustained any injuries.

But the rescue team reminds the public to be aware of the current weather conditions prior to kayaking.

