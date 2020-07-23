Lincoln County Fair grateful for chance to gather

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Lincoln County Fair is in full-swing with the involvement of several local small businesses.

This year’s fair had an extremely high chance of possibly not happening due to the current global health threat. KMVT spoke with the fair board who said they are very thankful for being able to gather this year and are doing their best to operate as normal as possible. They said it would have nightmare if they had been shutdown. Being in such a small community, they already have such a small amount of resources for farmers and dairymen to pull from, and the fair is a great opportunity for them.

“It’s just helps tremendously,” said board chairperson Denise Helsley. “We have more business for the locals in Shoshone and just the community get together is just what everybody needs to keep it going.”

The Lincoln County Fair will be going on every day from now till July 26.

