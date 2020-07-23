Advertisement

Salute to Farmers: Darrington Brothers Farm

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two brothers in Declo who love to farm.

“I don’t think you can be a farmer and not be in love with it, “ Partner of Darrignton Brothers Farm Partner Brian Darrington said. “You have to love it, because you just can’t fake it.”  

“My great grandfather kind of started this here, so it’s been instilled in me that i wanted to do it to,” said Jeff Darington, the other partner of Darrignton Brothers Farm.

Jeff and Brian Darrington run their farm out of Declo, Idaho. The near 1800 acres of farmland owned by the brothers stretches all across the area, even to Burley.

“We wanted to be big enough to support us, but I still want to drive the tractor,” Jeff Darrington said. “If you get to big, then i would be stuck in a pick up all day long or in an office and that’s not what I wanted.”

The Darrington’s farm sugar beets, beans, wheat and alfalfa. 

The original plot of land was bought by Jeff and Brian’s father, but the family has been farming in the area over four generations.

“By taking opportunities. I’m 40 years old. We’ve managed to make half of a career out of it,” Brian Darrington said.

For Brain Darrington, farming is about a connection with the land.

“A message that I think farmers need to get out is we are in this with the land together. as the years go by and you take care of the land it takes care of you and helps make your living,” Brian Darrington said.

