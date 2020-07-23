Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, July 23, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for part of Southern Idaho today. With the dry conditions that we have had for the past few weeks and with the potential for lightning today, there is an increased risk of fires starting. Also, any fires that do start today are going to have the ability to spread quickly due to gusty outflow winds from these thunderstorms as well as the fact that it is so dry out there.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies today with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches our area. The temperatures today are also going to be pretty nice for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight, as this cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as there continues to be some lingering moisture around our area. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be near to slightly below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Saturday and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the PM hours, as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way back into our area. The temperatures this weekend and early next week are also going to be near to slightly above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy Saturday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, JULY 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: SE 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 5-15 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SE 5-10 mph during the morning, then SW 5-15 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 82

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight. Mild. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 53

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, JULY 24):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 83

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mild. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 53

SATURDAY, JULY 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 89 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 85 Low: 52

SUNDAY, JULY 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 91 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Warm. High: 88 Low: 54

MONDAY, JULY 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88 Low: 55

TUESDAY, JULY 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88 Low: 55

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 89

