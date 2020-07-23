Advertisement

Twin Falls draft budget focuses on property tax relief

No cuts or layoffs in recommended budget
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Covid-19 has forced U.S. cities and states to reevaluate their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year. Some are looking at drastic cuts and layoffs. Reuters reporter back in June:

“With cities facing a projected $360 billion revenue loss over the next three years, the National League of Cities’ survey of more than 1,100 municipalities found that 74% have started to cut their budgets, with 20% reporting across-the-board reductions”.

Contrary to what people have been seeing and hearing about in other cities and states, the City of Twin Falls recommended budget for fiscal year 2021, unveiled Monday at the City Council meeting, is about 3 percent more than in fiscal year 2020, at more than $69 million.

Twin Falls mayor Suzanne Hopkins said residents shouldn't expect any drastic cuts to city services or layoffs either.

“There are no layoffs or employee reductions. We have slowed down hiring new employees which is okay,” said Hawkins

Travis Rothweiler, Twin Falls City Manager, said the city was able to avoid a huge windfall of financial problems that other cities saw because Twin Falls had strong showing in the first half of the year.

“To put it in perspective we were anticipating about a 50 percent increase in building permit revenues alone,” said Rothweiler.

The city manager said it is almost a tale of two halves. The first half of the fiscal year the city had realized that about 75 percent of its entire operating revenue that it was going to need in building permit categories and other revenue sources like the state share of distribution of sales tax and other categories was widely exceeding projections.

Rothweiler said that allowed the city to “weather through the softening of the economy”.

“As a result those record projections are probably going to be more in line with the initial projections that came forward,” said Rothweiler.

Mayor Hawkins said The City of Twin Falls has always been very fiscally responsible, and the city had some extra expenses due to Covid-19, but with the federal relief money in the Cares Act the city had those funds available for those expenses.

Rothweiler said the primary reason for the increased budget is the Enterprise Fund which encompasses the water fund, sewer fund, and sanitation fund. He said the city is not increasing water rates, those will remain flat, but the city is taking reserves in each one of those funds to advance some “pretty significant capital projects” that the city has been saving money for a long period of time.

“Probably the largest one that we are doing inside the water fund is we are looking at constructing a new water well just South of town. . . and its a $2.1 million expense,” said Rothweiler.

In the recommended budget one of the things residents can look forward to is property tax relief. Governor Brad Little's proposed plan is to use about $200 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to cover local public safety personnel salaries and give cities and counties the opportunity to pass on the savings to property taxpayers.

As of now about 25 cities and 10 counties have opted into the plan, including Twin Falls.

Rothweiler said he believes the tax rate with an estimated $3.5 million infusion of a property tax credit from the state plan will drop the tax rate in Twin Falls to $5.88 per $1,000 taxable value for one fiscal year. Without the state money it would be $6.92 per $1,000 taxable value.

Twins Falls resident Tami Billman said current property taxes have put elderly residents like herself on a budget of her own.

“We have to manage and budget everything. We are retired and we manage and budget everything,” said Billman.

Under the recommended budget- median value homeowners (FY 21 $208, 050) would see an estimated $77 one-time savings this upcoming fiscal year.

“If they can legally do it I think it is great. I think it has been long overdue,” said Billman.

The city manager said if approved at the end of August, this would be this city’s lowest property tax rate in eight years.

Mayor Hawkins said, “We are definitely going to do our best to give our citizens the best service they have come to expect from the city and keep our property tax and user fees as low as possible”.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

