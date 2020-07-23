Advertisement

Veterans ceremony cancelled in Twin Falls

Organizer concerned about Covid-19
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Another ceremony is being cancelled in Twin Falls county due to Covid-19.

The Twin Falls Purple Heart Ceremony is being cancelled. It has been held the last four years in August at City Park in Twin Falls.

The event honors soldiers, living and deceased, who have been recipients of the Purple Heart.

The organizer,Tami Billman, said the event is important to her because she feels there is a lack of respect and appreciation in the country for the military today.

Billman said her father and step-father served in the military and she has a great appreciation for what they do in protecting “our freedom”.

But in the end, she decided to cancel the ceremony due to health concerns.

“I just don’t want to take the chance of anyone coming out and getting sick. We have a lot of people who come from nursing homes and elderly. I just don;t want to take the chance,” said Billman.

Jim Woods, who served 21 years in the army and another 20 years in law enforcement, said he agrees with Billman’s decision because a lot of their Purple Heart members are Vietnam veterans and “older”.

“I said to myself I was glad she did that. We can’t have everyone getting together out here,” said Woods.

Billman said the event will not be rescheduled for later this year, but they will try to do it bigger and better next Summer. She said more than 100 people attend the event at Twin Falls City Park every year.

