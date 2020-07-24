Cassia County Joint School District releases plan for reopening schools

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Cassia County School District has released their plans for reopening schools this fall.

Similar to the state wide framework, they broke it down into categories of green, yellow and red.

The categories are determined by the public health department, and the responses in those categories are decided by the board of trustees.

Red means there is substantial spread in the community, and schools would be closed.

Green is none to minimal spread, and schools have more hand sanitizer, face masks, social distancing, and other measures in place.

Yellow would be for moderate spread, explains Cassia Joint School District public information officer Debbie Critchfield.

“We do know that we want to have some type of in person experience. It will look differently clearly than it has in the past. Physical distancing is going to be a part of what we do, staggering recess, staggering lunch, looking for opportunities that we can disperse our students and create some cushions there in between activities that are happening and so forth,” Critchfield said.

Critchfield isn’t sure if they will start with a four-day or five day school week , as it all depends on if the South Central Public Health District places Cassia County in the red, yellow or green area.

