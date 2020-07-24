Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted immunization efforts worldwide, according to a new report from the world’s top health organizations.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF issued a warning stating a disruption of immunization efforts could reverse progress made against some serious illnesses.

While immunization coverage for some vaccines stalled before the coronavirus hit, a recent joint report from the WHO and UNICEF shows nearly 20 million children are under vaccinated. Almost half of them live in the Africa region.

“Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools in the history of public health, and more children are now being immunized than ever before,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “But the pandemic has put those gains at risk.”

The report says for the first time in 28 years, the world could see a reduction in coverage for the vaccine protecting against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

At least 30 measles and rubella campaigns were also canceled or at risk of being canceled. This could likely result in intensified outbreaks.

“The avoidable suffering and death caused by children missing out on routine immunizations could be far greater than COVID-19 itself,” Tedros said.

Tedros says vaccines can be delivered safely even during the pandemic, and he called for countries to ensure that happens.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mustard Seed Ministries prepares for second community food distribution

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jake Brasil
In response to the effects of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the community.1,500 food boxes will be handed out to Twin Falls County residents for the second time, on Saturday.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: moments ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

News

COVID-19 Impacts on 4-H groups and participants

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jake Brasil
With so many things still uncertain with this year’s Twin Falls County Fair, KMVT is putting you first to find out how the constant changes are affecting the many 4-H groups in the area.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: moments ago
|
A North Carolina woman was attacked by a rabid fox while in her bed.

News

Governor Little asks Idahoans to wear their masks

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Little said he also agrees with President Trump that wearing a mask is patriotic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

News

Official: 7 Yellowstone-area grizzly bear attacks this year

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife officials have documented seven grizzly bear encounters resulting in injuries so far this year in the three-state greater Yellowstone region, an increase compared to the previous high mark of three injuries in the first half of 2007.

News

Cassia County Joint School District releases plan for reopening schools

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Similar to the state wide framework, they broke it down into categories of green, yellow and red.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to breakthrough athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
President Trump awarded former Congressman and Olympian Jim Ryun The Presidential Medal of Freedom in a Friday ceremony at the White House.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 46 minutes ago