COVID-19 Impacts on 4-H groups and participants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -With so many things still uncertain with this year’s Twin Falls County Fair, KMVT is putting you first to find out how the constant changes are affecting the many 4-H groups in the area.

Throughout the entire year, 4-H participants are tasked with recording, tracking, and working with their animals. All their work leads up to their opportunity to showcase all they have done at the yearly fair, but this year, things are looking a bit different.

“We just haven’t had a lot of time in the club and we just haven’t had a lot of time to work with our animals as we should,” said president of Stable Stars Stephanie Case.

Due to all the social distancing they had to implement, they have not been able to gather and work with their animals as a group.

“I haven’t been able to be as active in the teen program as I have before, because of everything March onward being canceled,” said 4-H participant Jeremy Case.

KMVT also reached out to the University of Idaho 4-H extension office, who explains their difficulties this year finding 4-H show judges.

“The judges have contacted us the ones that we do have, and have asked us if we are requiring face masks, and we have said no, but it is highly encouraged they said so you are telling me you are not mandating it, and we said no we can’t mandate it at this time, he said then I will be there but if you were to mandate a face mask then I was not going to come,” said 4-H program specialist Teresa Tverdy.

The current status according to the Twin Falls County Fair Board, is there will be 4-H shows this year.

“The fair board has been fantastic their super supportive, no matter what, I think that they will make sure to have some sort of event for the kids,” said 4-H leader Lynne Case.

