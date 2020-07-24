Advertisement

Crews battling fire near Declo

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:10 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A fire ignited in eastern Cassia County Thursday evening, sending crews hustling over there to prevent rapid movement.

The fire was reported about 5:45, just north of the I-84/I-86 junction.

The blaze is approximately 400 acres in size and six BLM engines are on scene and flames and smoke could be seen from the road.

Plus, our reporter told us the agency called in aircraft support as well.

Cassia, Declo and Raft River have been assisting to put out the flames.

It’s estimated to be contained by 11 and controlled by Friday at 6p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews battling fire near I-84/I-86 junction

Updated: 22 minutes ago
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

News

Critical habitat proposed for rare southwestern Idaho plant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Environmental groups are reacting with mixed responses to a Trump administration plan to create critical habitat for a small, flowering plant

News

Jerome sees spike in grafitti incidents

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Jerome sees spike in grafitti incidents. Police department offers reward for helpful information

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 9 hours ago

State

Idaho Land Board eyes building a prison as an investment

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Idaho Land Board is considering building a prison as a possible investment with $130 million it has accumulated through the sale of commercial and residential properties.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Twin Falls County jail

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch and Vanessa Grieve
A portion of the 300 tests requested by Twin Falls County Sheriff for inmates and staff at the county jail came back positive for COVID-19.

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 10 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 10 hours ago