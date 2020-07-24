Crews battling fire near Declo

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A fire ignited in eastern Cassia County Thursday evening, sending crews hustling over there to prevent rapid movement.

The fire was reported about 5:45, just north of the I-84/I-86 junction.

The blaze is approximately 400 acres in size and six BLM engines are on scene and flames and smoke could be seen from the road.

Plus, our reporter told us the agency called in aircraft support as well.

Cassia, Declo and Raft River have been assisting to put out the flames.

It’s estimated to be contained by 11 and controlled by Friday at 6p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.