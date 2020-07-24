Advertisement

Critical habitat proposed for rare southwestern Idaho plant

Environmental Groups give mixed reaction to Trump admin plan
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental groups are reacting with mixed responses to a Trump administration plan to create critical habitat for a small, flowering plant found only in southwestern Idaho that was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2016. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday proposed protecting about 65 square miles for slickspot peppergrass. That’s about 30 square miles less than the agency proposed in 2014 for the plant that produces white flowers and can grow to 16 inches. The Western Watersheds Project criticized the decision as ignoring the problem posed by cattle grazing. The Center for Biological Diversity said the plant was finally getting additional protection. 

