Doctor who had coronavirus talks about his recovery

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A doctor who had the coronavirus in Blaine County is talking about his experience with the disease.

KMVT first talked with Doctor Brent Russell in March, after he had been diagnosed, and four months later, he says he’s back to normal.

“I feel really good now, it did last a whole lot longer than I would have expected. I had fatigue that lasted for a couple of months, but I’m back to normal now than goodness,” Russell said.

Russell, a doctor at St. Luke's Wood River, says he had the traditional symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

"I had a cough, fever, body aches, felt a little short of breath, fatigue was probably the dominate thing, when I was really ill I was sleeping probably 14 hours a day," Russell explained.

It's also changed how he's treating patients with the coronavirus, saying he now has more empathy for those going through it.

"I was in the first like 10 cases in Idaho I believe. And so we didn't know that much about it, and we still don't know that much about it", Russell said "But I think it does give me greater empathy for the people that have it. And they also feel a little more comfortable, knowing I had it and I lived."

He's also urging people to wear masks, saying it's the easiest thing you can do.

“A young person often times won’t get that sick, but if you catch that illness and you’re not wearing a mask, and you pass it on, and an elderly person gets it and dies, you know, that’s not something you want on your conscious,” Russell explained.

