Governor Little asks Idahoans to wear their masks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Governor Brad Little is asking Idaho residents to wear masks.

During a press conference Thursday, Little announced Idaho will try stage four of his reopen Idaho plan, for the fourth time.

"The one thing that will dramatically slow the spread of the coronavirus, for every single one of us is to wear a mask," Little said.

Little said he also agrees with President Trump that wearing a mask is patriotic.

"Wear a mask to show you want a strong Idaho and strong America. Wear a mask if you want our kids to go back to school in August. Wear a mask so our economy can continue to rebound. Wear a mask so that we can maintain capacity on our health care facilities, so no one has to make the difficult decision about who receives health care resources that are limited. Wear a mask to protect lives," Little said.

He called it a minor sacrifice.

"I understand it's not comfortable, it feels strange to interact with our faces covered up, but it's a minor sacrifice we can make to restore health and prosperity to our state and to our nation," Little added.

Doctor Brent Russell agrees, not only speaking as a doctor, but as a person who recovered from the coronavirus.

“I don’t want to wear a mask when I’m in public, nor does anyone else. But I think that’s something we can all be doing. Wearing a mask is not so much for yourself, it’s for everybody else,” Russell stated.

