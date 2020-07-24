Advertisement

Governor Little asks Idahoans to wear their masks

By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Governor Brad Little is asking Idaho residents to wear masks.

During a press conference Thursday, Little announced Idaho will try stage four of his reopen Idaho plan, for the fourth time.

"The one thing that will dramatically slow the spread of the coronavirus, for every single one of us is to wear a mask," Little said.

Little said he also agrees with President Trump that wearing a mask is patriotic.

"Wear a mask to show you want a strong Idaho and strong America. Wear a mask if you want our kids to go back to school in August. Wear a mask so our economy can continue to rebound. Wear a mask so that we can maintain capacity on our health care facilities, so no one has to make the difficult decision about who receives health care resources that are limited. Wear a mask to protect lives," Little said.

He called it a minor sacrifice.

"I understand it's not comfortable, it feels strange to interact with our faces covered up, but it's a minor sacrifice we can make to restore health and prosperity to our state and to our nation," Little added.

Doctor Brent Russell agrees, not only speaking as a doctor, but as a person who recovered from the coronavirus.

“I don’t want to wear a mask when I’m in public, nor does anyone else. But I think that’s something we can all be doing. Wearing a mask is not so much for yourself, it’s for everybody else,” Russell stated.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mustard Seed Ministries prepares for second community food distribution

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jake Brasil
In response to the effects of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the community.1,500 food boxes will be handed out to Twin Falls County residents for the second time, on Saturday.

News

COVID-19 Impacts on 4-H groups and participants

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
With so many things still uncertain with this year’s Twin Falls County Fair, KMVT is putting you first to find out how the constant changes are affecting the many 4-H groups in the area.

News

Official: 7 Yellowstone-area grizzly bear attacks this year

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife officials have documented seven grizzly bear encounters resulting in injuries so far this year in the three-state greater Yellowstone region, an increase compared to the previous high mark of three injuries in the first half of 2007.

News

Cassia County Joint School District releases plan for reopening schools

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Similar to the state wide framework, they broke it down into categories of green, yellow and red.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Doctor who had coronavirus talks about his recovery

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
A doctor who had the coronavirus in Blaine County is talking about his experience with the disease.

News

Wildfire breaks out in Eastern Cassia County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
A wildfire ignited in Eastern Cassia County Thursday evening, sending crews hustling over to prevent rapid movement.

News

Twin Falls apartment fire displaces two families

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
The Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the Timberlake Apartments around 9:45 PM, because of a kitchen fire

News

Crews battling fire near Declo

Updated: 12 hours ago
The fire was reported about 5:45, just north of the I-84/I-86 junction.

News

Crews battling fire near I-84/I-86 junction

Updated: 12 hours ago
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.