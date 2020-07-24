Idaho picked to finish 8th/9th in the polls

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Big Sky preseason polls are out and they’re not too favorable towards the Vandals, with Idaho slated to finish eighth in the media poll and ninth in the coaches poll.

The Vandals return the majority of their defense in 2020, including linebackers Christian Elliss and Tre alker who were selected as Hero Sports preseason all-Big Sky honorees.

Idaho has five all-conference selections from a year ago returning, including two All-Americans from 2019.

Head coach Paul Petrino recently joined a Zoom conference with members of the Big Sky Conference.

He says in order to succeed in the league, you need to have a strong quarterback and everything trickles down from that position.

Idaho will feature a trio that could fight for playing time.

Petrino said,”we have Nikhil Nayar, we have a transfer from U-Conn, played a lot of football led Western Florida to a national championship in Division II, then to U-Conn before coming here. Then we have a freshman coming in, that I hope looks like eastern’s quarterback very athletic, very talented, can do a lot of things, should be a good competition between the three.”

Two of the Vandals’ non-conference games have been canceled this year, their home opener against Western Oregon and an away game at Washington State.

Tentatively, the season opener is slated for September 12 at Temple.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.