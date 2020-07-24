Jerome sees spike in grafitti incidents

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Graffiti is an issue this year in Jerome.

”It has become a somewhat of problem a problem in recent months,” said Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall.

The Jerome Police Department saw 12 graffiti vandalism’s reported last year through July.

This year, there have been 42 reports.

“We have actually filed petitions on some juvenile suspects,” Hall said. “However, it’s continued to happen, so obviously there is more than just one or two people involved in this.”

Hall said most of the incidents have been around Idaho Central Credit Union Park and the blocks nearby.

One Jerome resident sent KMVT a picture of his vandalized garage.

“As a homeowner you are responsible for that vandalism,” said the Jerome resident Cody. “You are responsible to take that graffiti off the side of your house or wherever it’s been painted because it goes against code.”

Cody thinks the increase in graffiti could be a result of COVID-19 pandemic giving the youth more free time.

“So, if you keep kids busy, some of the community get-togethers we’re having have been cancelled because of COVID, and I think this is kind of a reflection of why we’re seeing a spike of vandalism and graffiti and other suspicious activity around our neighborhood in Jerome,” he said.

Hall isn’t discounting the thought, but believes it is most likely something else going on in the community. Either way, the Jerome Police Department wants the community’s help.

“We are offering a $500 reward to anyone that can provide us with actionable information that would lead to an arrest and the prosecution of people that are responsible for the graffiti that’s going on,” Hall said.

Contact the Jerome Police Department at 208-324-4238 if you have any information.

