Mustard Seed Ministries prepares for second community food distribution

In response to the effects of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the community.1,500 food boxes will be handed out to Twin Falls County residents for the second time, on Saturday.
In response to the effects of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the community.1,500 food boxes will be handed out to Twin Falls County residents for the second time, on Saturday.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -In response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community, 1,500 food boxes will be handed out to Twin Falls County residents for the second time Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m. and going till noon, 750 families have the opportunity to receive two food boxes filled with locally purchased products for free in the County West parking lot.

This food distribution program will be held on the fourth Saturday of the month, for the next couple of months. Mustard Seed Ministries wants to stress to the public, once all of the food boxes are gone they will not be giving out anymore, and last month they went fast.

“I would probably be a little early maybe a half hour maybe 45 minutes early know that you are going to sit in line, keep your windows down. One of things we request if you want to get food boxes make sure we can put them in your vehicle,” said Marvin Barnes with Mustard Seed.

If you can’t make it to the distribution on Saturday, the Mustard Seed gives out food Monday through Friday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

