Trosper, Paula Elaine

BUHL—Paula Elaine Trosper (Campbell), age 55, passed away suddenly from a heart attack at home on July 22, 2020. Paula was born on September 1, 1964 in San Andreas, California. She was a woman of many talents. A great cook, carpenter, canner and learned to sew, and was very proud of her accomplishments. A wonderful mother to not only her children but those that she took under her wing and a real mama bear if she thought they were being unfairly treated. Generous to a fault, she lived her life loud and proud, she was full of life, love and laughter.

She is preceded in death by her father, L.C. Campbell; her daddy of choice, Lee Taylor; her daughter, Micheala Bannister.

She is survived by her children, Jenifer LaRue, Seth Bannister, William Bannister; sisters, Evva Anderson, Celeste Simonsen, Maureen Maddux; her mother and best friend, Sara Taylor of Buhl; five brothers, Larry, Gary, Jerry, Terry and Perry Campbell; many nieces and nephews and her special niece, Samantha Taylor; last but certainly not least, her soul mate, that in her words “He completes me.” – Michael Kysar.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel. 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, capacity will be limited to 30 people allowed in the chapel. The service will also be livestreamed on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Paula’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.