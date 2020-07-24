Twin Falls apartment fire displaces two families

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Two families are displaced Thursday night after a fire breaks out in a Twin Falls apartment complex.

The Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the Timberlake Apartments around 9:45 PM, because of a kitchen fire that broke out in a second floor apartment.

The battalion chief on scene said the sprinkler system was able to put the fire out, but water damage from the system caused significant structural damage to the upstairs and downstairs apartments.

“We have contacted American Red Cross; they will come out and assist them with housing arrangements and any items they may need to get by until the apartments are ready for them to occupy again,” said Ron Aguuirre, Twin Falls Fire battalion chief.

He also said no one was hurt in the fire, and Magic Valley Paramedics and the Twin Falls Police Department assisted them in the incident.

