Advertisement

Twin Falls apartment fire displaces two families

Nobody hurt in incident
Timberlake Apartments
Timberlake Apartments(sk)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Two families are displaced Thursday night after a fire breaks out in a Twin Falls apartment complex.

The Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the Timberlake Apartments around 9:45 PM, because of a kitchen fire that broke out in a second floor apartment.

The battalion chief on scene said the sprinkler system was able to put the fire out, but water damage from the system caused significant structural damage to the upstairs and downstairs apartments.

“We have contacted American Red Cross; they will come out and assist them with housing arrangements and any items they may need to get by until the apartments are ready for them to occupy again,” said Ron Aguuirre, Twin Falls Fire battalion chief.

He also said no one was hurt in the fire, and Magic Valley Paramedics and the Twin Falls Police Department assisted them in the incident.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wildfire breaks out in Eastern Cassia County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
A wildfire ignited in Eastern Cassia County Thursday evening, sending crews hustling over to prevent rapid movement.

News

Crews battling fire near Declo

Updated: 6 hours ago
The fire was reported about 5:45, just north of the I-84/I-86 junction.

News

Crews battling fire near I-84/I-86 junction

Updated: 6 hours ago
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

News

Critical habitat proposed for rare southwestern Idaho plant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Environmental groups are reacting with mixed responses to a Trump administration plan to create critical habitat for a small, flowering plant

Latest News

News

Jerome sees spike in grafitti incidents

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Jerome sees spike in grafitti incidents. Police department offers reward for helpful information

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator Reflects on COVID-19 Relief Programs, Future for Small Businesses

Updated: 15 hours ago

State

Idaho Land Board eyes building a prison as an investment

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Idaho Land Board is considering building a prison as a possible investment with $130 million it has accumulated through the sale of commercial and residential properties.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Twin Falls County jail

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch and Vanessa Grieve
A portion of the 300 tests requested by Twin Falls County Sheriff for inmates and staff at the county jail came back positive for COVID-19.