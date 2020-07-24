Wildfire breaks out in Eastern Cassia County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A wildfire ignited in Eastern Cassia County Thursday evening, sending crews hustling over to prevent rapid movement.

An official with the Bureau of Land Management said the fire was reported about 5:45 PM this Thursday evening, just North of the I-84/I-86 junction.

Small flames and smoke could be seen by motorists travelling along the highway; some slowing down to see what was going on.

The blaze is approximately 400 acres in size and is in an extremely rural part of the area. Six BLM engines are on scene, plus aircraft support as well.

Cassia, Declo and Raft River have been assisting to help contain the fire as well.

It's estimated to be contained by 11 PM Thursday night and controlled by 6 PM Friday evening.

No injuries have been reported, and no harm to any structure as well.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by crews on scene.

