Advertisement

Wildfire breaks out in Eastern Cassia County

Cause still being investigated
Wilfire
Wilfire(sk)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:48 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A wildfire ignited in Eastern Cassia County Thursday evening, sending crews hustling over to prevent rapid movement.

An official with the Bureau of Land Management said the fire was reported about 5:45 PM this Thursday evening, just North of the I-84/I-86 junction.

Small flames and smoke could be seen by motorists travelling along the highway; some slowing down to see what was going on.

The blaze is approximately 400 acres in size and is in an extremely rural part of the area. Six BLM engines are on scene, plus aircraft support as well.

Cassia, Declo and Raft River have been assisting to help contain the fire as well.

It's estimated to be contained by 11 PM Thursday night and controlled by 6 PM Friday evening.

No injuries have been reported, and no harm to any structure as well. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by crews on scene.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls apartment fire displaces two families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Kirch
The Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the Timberlake Apartments around 9:45 PM, because of a kitchen fire

News

Crews battling fire near Declo

Updated: 6 hours ago
The fire was reported about 5:45, just north of the I-84/I-86 junction.

News

Crews battling fire near I-84/I-86 junction

Updated: 6 hours ago
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

News

Critical habitat proposed for rare southwestern Idaho plant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Environmental groups are reacting with mixed responses to a Trump administration plan to create critical habitat for a small, flowering plant

Latest News

News

Jerome sees spike in grafitti incidents

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Jerome sees spike in grafitti incidents. Police department offers reward for helpful information

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator Reflects on COVID-19 Relief Programs, Future for Small Businesses

Updated: 15 hours ago

State

Idaho Land Board eyes building a prison as an investment

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Idaho Land Board is considering building a prison as a possible investment with $130 million it has accumulated through the sale of commercial and residential properties.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Twin Falls County jail

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch and Vanessa Grieve
A portion of the 300 tests requested by Twin Falls County Sheriff for inmates and staff at the county jail came back positive for COVID-19.