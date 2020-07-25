Dealing with heat-related illness this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A clinical educator with Magic Valley Paramedics tells us what to watch for in the summer heat in this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

One heat-related illness is heat exhaustion. Symptoms include excessive sweating, pale skin or feeling nauseated.

In those situations, Sam Schwab says people need to be moved to a cooler place immediately.

There are some simple steps to prevent these summer issues.

“You always make sure that you are adequately hydrated wearing hats and sunscreen because those are going to be your first line of defense in preventing you from the beginning stages of heat exhaustion,” Schwab said.

Heat stroke is the progressive state of heat exhaustion, according to Schwab.

This is when the body temperature gets above 103 degrees.

Schwab says your body stops sweating, you can get a bad headache, and you can become very confused.

“They are not very easily treated at home with water and rest, Schwab said. “These are instances where 911 should be called emergently for treatment and transport to the hospital because these patients end up usually staying on the hospital for a day.”

He adds continuously drinking fluids, eating healthy meals and keeping yourself protected from the sun are the best ways to defend against heat-related illness.

