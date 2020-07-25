Advertisement

Dealing with heat-related illness this summer

Fit and Well Idaho
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:27 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A clinical educator with Magic Valley Paramedics tells us what to watch for in the summer heat in this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report. 

One heat-related illness is heat exhaustion. Symptoms include excessive sweating, pale skin or feeling nauseated.

In those situations, Sam Schwab says people need to be moved to a cooler place immediately.

There are some simple steps to prevent these summer issues. 

“You always make sure that you are adequately hydrated wearing hats and sunscreen because those are going to be your first line of defense in preventing you from the beginning stages of heat exhaustion,” Schwab said. 

Heat stroke is the progressive state of heat exhaustion, according to Schwab.

This is when the body temperature gets above 103 degrees. 

Schwab says your body stops sweating, you can get a bad headache, and you can become very confused. 

“They are not very easily treated at home with water and rest, Schwab said. “These are instances where 911 should be called emergently for treatment and transport to the hospital because these patients end up usually staying on the hospital for a day.” 

He adds continuously drinking fluids, eating healthy meals and keeping yourself protected from the sun are the best ways to defend against heat-related illness.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Twin Falls County jail

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:05 PM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch and Vanessa Grieve
37 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19

News

Bellevue equine-assisted therapy brings a Gooding family closer together

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:42 AM MDT
A Gooding boy is overcoming his physical and intellectual disabilities while taking a seat on the back of a horse. KMVT explains how an equine-assisted therapy service is bringing a family closer together.

News

Idaho Gov. Brad Little makes stop in Twin Falls as coronavirus infections rise

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:48 AM MDT
Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections and Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic for at least another two weeks.

State

Idaho Gov. Brad Little makes a press conference in Twin Falls

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:45 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Sweet and Vanessa Grieve
Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections and Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic for at least another two weeks.

Latest News

News

Jerome passes COVID-19 resolution, supporting face masks, health measures

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:36 PM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch and Vanessa Grieve
On Tuesday evening, the city council voted 3 to 1 in favor of supporting the South Central Health District’s recommendations for stopping the spread of COVID-19.

News

St. Luke’s health official concerned about COVID-19 numbers

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:34 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Steve Kirch
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Gem State with nearly 16,000 cases and 126 deaths, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data.

News

Jerome City Council Resolution

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:05 PM MDT
On Tuesday evening, the city council voted 3 to 1 in favor of supporting the South Central Health District’s recommendations for stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Health

AAA stresses the dangers of hot cars and heat stroke

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:46 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
As we reach the heat of the summer something everyone needs to remember is the danger of hot cars.

News

Idaho COVID-19 tracker July 20, 2020

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:06 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Idaho health officials reported 393 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state total to 15,266 cases and reported three new deaths related to the coronavirus. To-date 4,335 people are considered recovered from the virus. Minidoka County reported its first COVID-19 death on Monday

News

Doctor gives Twin Falls City Hall picture of rise in hospital cases

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:21 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch and Vanessa Grieve
The Twin Falls City Council heard a grim report about COVID-19 Monday night at City Hall, as cases continue to increase.