Pomerelle Pounder bike race set for this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Pomerelle Pounder bike race is set to begin this weekend. The event is open to the public.

“People want to get out. The campground’s are full, the lake is full, everybody’s up and trying to be out and about and do whatever they can do in a safe manner,” Pomerelle Mountain Manager Zack Alexander said. “Obviously the mountains provides ample opportunity for that.”

The Pomerelle Pounder is just the second event that Pomerelle Mountain Resort has held this summer due to COVID-19.

“We chose to not operate on a weekend basis because of it and focus more specifically on these events that we have and how we can pull them off safely and make sure we are keeping guests and employees safe,” Alexander said

Utah Gravity Series Race Director Ron Lindley says this is normally the third of four events on their summer schedule. The first two events were cancelled.

“We couldn’t even get them sanctioned by USA Cycling or insured or anything. so, we are very excited to be here. It’s always a good time at Pomerelle,” Lindley said.

Resort staff will be wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines. Award ceremonies won't be held this year to avoid gatherings. The racers, though, are able to naturally distance.

“It’s an individual time trial so we send people out at a minute interval and that is great,” Lindley said. “At the start line we are able to line people up and keep people separated. So even at the start line it’s not like you have a pack of racers bunched up and taking off all at once.”

The event is open to the public starting at 9 A.M. tomorrow. Lifts will be running all weekend. Racers will be competing at three different levels

